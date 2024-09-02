Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say

An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Tulare.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for the person responsible for a deadly shooting in Tulare.

Police were called out just after midnight Monday to an apartment at South Irwin Street near Bardsley Avenue.

That's where they found 36-year-old Carlos Alejandro Navarro with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Investigators spent about six hours at the complex, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Detectives have not yet released a description of the suspect or said what may have led to the shooting.

