Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for the person responsible for a deadly shooting in Tulare.
Police were called out just after midnight Monday to an apartment at South Irwin Street near Bardsley Avenue.
That's where they found 36-year-old Carlos Alejandro Navarro with a gunshot wound.
He died at the scene.
Investigators spent about six hours at the complex, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Detectives have not yet released a description of the suspect or said what may have led to the shooting.
