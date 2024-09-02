WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say

ByMatthew Cardenas and Vince Ybarra KFSN logo
Monday, September 2, 2024 8:05PM
Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Tulare.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for the person responsible for a deadly shooting in Tulare.

Police were called out just after midnight Monday to an apartment at South Irwin Street near Bardsley Avenue.

That's where they found 36-year-old Carlos Alejandro Navarro with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Investigators spent about six hours at the complex, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Detectives have not yet released a description of the suspect or said what may have led to the shooting.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW