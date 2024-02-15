Suspect arrested after woman's body found in trunk of car in Tulare

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the trunk of a car in Tulare.

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the trunk of a car in Tulare.

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the trunk of a car in Tulare.

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the trunk of a car in Tulare.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after a woman's body was found in the trunk of a car in Tulare on Thursday.

Tulare police and firefighters were called out just before 2 am to Bardsley near Laspina for reports of a car crashed into a power pole.

Police arrived and found the car engulfed in flames, but it did not appear to be involved in a crash.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire but did not find a driver.

One of the firefighters found the body of a 57-year-old woman from Los Angeles in the trunk.

Detectives say they were able to identify 44-year-old Branden Bayilynn Howard as the suspect.

He was arrested later in the day for homicide.

Officials will not be releasing the woman's name until her family has been notified.