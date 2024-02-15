WATCH LIVE

Suspect arrested after woman's body found in trunk of car in Tulare

Friday, February 16, 2024
Body found in trunk of car in Tulare following reports of crash
An investigation is underway after a body was found in the trunk of a car in Tulare.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after a woman's body was found in the trunk of a car in Tulare on Thursday.

Tulare police and firefighters were called out just before 2 am to Bardsley near Laspina for reports of a car crashed into a power pole.

Police arrived and found the car engulfed in flames, but it did not appear to be involved in a crash.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire but did not find a driver.

One of the firefighters found the body of a 57-year-old woman from Los Angeles in the trunk.

Detectives say they were able to identify 44-year-old Branden Bayilynn Howard as the suspect.

He was arrested later in the day for homicide.

Officials will not be releasing the woman's name until her family has been notified.

