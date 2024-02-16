Investigation continues after woman's body found in trunk in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An autopsy will soon be conducted to figure out the cause of death of a woman found in the trunk of a car in Tulare.

Thursday night near Tulare Union High School on Kern Street, police arrested 44-year-old suspect Branden Bayilynn Howard from Tulare.

Tulare Police believe he's responsible for a woman found dead in the trunk of a car near Bardsley and Laspina.

"There was community assistance and every homicide investigation. The community is really the one that helps us solve these crimes. Without the community support, a lot of these homicides would go unsolved," said Sgt. Rosa Moreno with the Tulare Police Department.

Early Thursday morning, 911 calls came in about a car crash.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle on fire, but puzzlingly, it had no signs of a collision.

But when firefighters opened the trunk, they made the shocking discovery.

"When they searched the vehicle, they were able to locate an unidentified person in the trunk of the vehicle," said Sgt. Moreno.

Officials say the person found dead in the trunk is a 57-year-old woman from Los Angeles.

Their investigation led them to suspect Howard.

Court records show his lengthy criminal history.

Most recently, he was charged with two felony DUI counts with special allegations and a misdemeanor for lying to law enforcement about his identity.

Tulare resident Mark Manro says crime like this isn't normal in their town.

"Not too often, but more and more; we've had a few things happening here lately," said Moreno.

He was shocked when learning about the body because that's an area he goes to often.

"I kind of freaked out because I'm really familiar with down there; I'm a member of the Elks Club, just down the street; you could see it from that initial broadcast," said Moreno.

Sgt. Moreno says this type of case is rare for Tulare.

She wants to reassure residents the department is doing everything possible to keep the streets safe.

"We take these cases very seriously, and we are going to do everything that we can to ensure public safety. Our number one priority is to ensure the safety of our citizens here in the city of Tulare," said Sgt. Moreno.

Police are still working to learn exactly how the woman died and the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, you're asked to contact the police department.

