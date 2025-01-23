Man and woman hit by DUI suspect while crossing street in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman were injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Fresno on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 5:50 pm in the area of Chestnut and Hamilton avenues.

Fresno police say a man in his 50s was driving under the influence when he hit the couple as they were crossing the street.

The man suffered minor injuries and the woman is in critical condition.

The driver was arrested for felony DUI.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.