Man, woman killed in big rig crash in Tulare County

A man and a woman are dead after colliding with a big rig in Tulare County on Friday morning.

A man and a woman are dead after colliding with a big rig in Tulare County on Friday morning.

A man and a woman are dead after colliding with a big rig in Tulare County on Friday morning.

A man and a woman are dead after colliding with a big rig in Tulare County on Friday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- A man and a woman are dead after colliding with a big rig in Tulare County.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Avenue 95 and Road 256 near Terra Bella.

Officials say a woman driving a Honda stopped at a stop sign before pulling into the path of an approaching big rig.

The semi-truck hit the side of the Honda.

The 54-year-old woman from Lindsay died at the scene, and her passenger, a 55-year-old man from Washington State, later died at the hospital.

The driver of the big rig had minor injuries.