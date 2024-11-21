Matt Rife returning to Fresno for show in 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular comedian known for his crowd skills is coming back to the Central Valley in 2025.

Matt Rife will be stopping in Fresno for his "Stay Golden Tour" on April 12.

His "Problemattic" tour played two sold-out shows at the Saroyan Theatre in 2024.

This tour has Rife performing in the biggest venues of his career, including Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Presale is happening right now.

The general sale is this Friday at noon.

You can get tickets through Ticketmaster or at the Save Mart Center box office.