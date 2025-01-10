The Fresno City Council welcomed their new class of councilmembers with a swearing-in of the re-elected and newly-elected members.

Mayor Jerry Dyer inaugurated for second term, new class of city council sworn in

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In front of a packed council chamber Thursday, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer was inaugurated for his second term.

A new class of councilmembers were also sworn in after being elected in November.

"You're not appointed. You're elected by the people which you serve. So, it's an honor," said Mayor Dyer.

Dyer highlighted his accomplishments on issues of homelessness, crime, and investment in the youth as he was sworn in for a second term by his grandchildren.

"I'm very confident in the direction that we're going over the next four years. I believe that we're going to far exceed the accomplishments in the first term, and the people of Fresno have a lot to look forward to and be proud of them by being a Fresnan," said Mayor Dyer.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi was also sworn in, taking his third oath of office, and Councilmember Tyler Maxwell was sworn in for his second term. The newest councilmember, Nick Richardson, officially joined the dais, newly elected to represent district six.

"I will do the same thing during this term that I did during the campaign. I always show up to have the conversation. Tell the truth every single time and look at someone in the eyes when I do it. And I'll work harder than everybody else in the room," says Councilmember Nick Richardson, District Six.

Goodbyes were also in store for councilmembers Luis Chavez and Garry Bredefeld as they depart to serve on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

"I always felt like this was the true people's house, and I truly mean that when I say that because there's no other level of government that impacts the daily lives of our residents more than the city does," says Luis Chavez, Former City Councilman District Five.

The two were presented with honorary cowboy hats as a parting gift for their dedication to the city.

"It's truly been the honor of my life to represent District 6, and the work we've done to improve the city," says Garry Bredefeld, Former City Councilman District Six.

The final matter of business was a changing of the guard.

As council president Annalisa Perea finished off her term, the board unanimously voted Mike Karbassi to fill the role.

The board also voted to make Miguel Arias the next vice President.

At this point, there is still one seat that remains vacant in district five as Chavez was elected as a supervisor before his city council term ended.

A special election is scheduled for March 18th of this year to fill that vacant seat.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.