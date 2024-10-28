Memorial car wash held for family of sisters killed in central Fresno

The community is taking action to help the family of two sisters who were killed after a car crashed into their central Fresno home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is taking action to help a family going through a devastating loss.

On Sunday, DGO Detailing hosted a Memorial fundraiser On Ceasar Chavez Boulevard near Maple in southeast Fresno.

They were washing cars to help the Yang Family.

Back on October 16, a high-speed pursuit ended with an SUV crashing into a central Fresno home.

Sisters 18-year-old Eliza Yang and 25-year-old Mang Yang were both killed.

DGO detailing says they wanted to help the Yang family during this tragic time.

''It broke my heart. I see that house going home all the time..." Diego Flores with DGO Detailing said.

18-year-old Adam Canales was arrested for the crash and could face up to 30 years to life in prison if convicted.