Memorial car wash held for family of sisters killed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is taking action to help a family going through a devastating loss.
On Sunday, DGO Detailing hosted a Memorial fundraiser On Ceasar Chavez Boulevard near Maple in southeast Fresno.
They were washing cars to help the Yang Family.
Back on October 16, a high-speed pursuit ended with an SUV crashing into a central Fresno home.
RELATED: 'I have nothing at all.' Father's cry for help after two daughters killed by SUV crashing into home
Sisters 18-year-old Eliza Yang and 25-year-old Mang Yang were both killed.
DGO detailing says they wanted to help the Yang family during this tragic time.
''It broke my heart. I see that house going home all the time..." Diego Flores with DGO Detailing said.
18-year-old Adam Canales was arrested for the crash and could face up to 30 years to life in prison if convicted.