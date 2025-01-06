24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Multiple arrested in connection to rooster fighting in Tulare County, deputies say

KFSN logo
Monday, January 6, 2025 7:47PM
5 arrested in connection to rooster fighting in Tulare Co.: Deputies
Several people are in custody as authorities investigate a report of rooster fighting near Delano.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people are in custody as authorities investigate a report of rooster fighting near Delano.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called out Sunday to the area of Avenue 16 and Road 176.

That's where they say they found several live birds and some that were dead.

They also found scales, knives and other evidence at the scene.

Five people were arrested for felony and misdemeanor charges.

Authorities want to remind residents that animal fighting of any kind is a crime.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW