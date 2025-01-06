Multiple arrested in connection to rooster fighting in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people are in custody as authorities investigate a report of rooster fighting near Delano.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called out Sunday to the area of Avenue 16 and Road 176.

That's where they say they found several live birds and some that were dead.

They also found scales, knives and other evidence at the scene.

Five people were arrested for felony and misdemeanor charges.

Authorities want to remind residents that animal fighting of any kind is a crime.

