Murder charges filed for suspected DUI driver in deadly central Fresno crash

Two men were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Fresno on Monday night.

Two men were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Fresno on Monday night.

Two men were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Fresno on Monday night.

Two men were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Fresno on Monday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Murder charges have been filed against a suspected DUI driver involved in a central Fresno crash that killed two men.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed several charges, including two murder charges, against 36-year-old Joal Campbell.

The DA's office says Campbell has previously been convicted of a DUI offense back in 2010 and was wanted for violation from another DUI arrest in 2021.

The crash happened just before 7:20 pm Monday in the area of Belmont and Palm.

Fresno police say Campbell was driving a black truck with his headlights off when he ran a red light, hitting a gold-colored truck in the intersection. The incident was captured on surveillance video from a nearby business.

The collision killed 71-year-old Robert Castro Ruiz and 62-year-old Raymond Leigh Sandoval.

Authorities say Campbell's bloodwork revealed his blood-alcohol content was nearly three times above the legal limit and also contained methamphetamine and THC.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years plus 60 years to life in state prison. He will be arraigned in court on January 9.