New Administrative Services Building at Merced school

The project also includes school-wide technology upgrades and three brand-new modular classrooms.

The 3,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art structure serves as the new home for all office personnel, the school nurse and administrative staff.

The 3,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art structure serves as the new home for all office personnel, the school nurse and administrative staff.

The 3,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art structure serves as the new home for all office personnel, the school nurse and administrative staff.

The 3,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art structure serves as the new home for all office personnel, the school nurse and administrative staff.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Teachers and administrators celebrated the completion of a brand new Administrative Services Building at Franklin Elementary School.

The 3,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art structure serves as the new home for all office personnel, the school nurse and administrative staff.

It was also moved closer to the school parking lot, making it more accessible and safe for kids and parents.

"It's a better access for our students, it's easier for our parents to drop off our students and picking them up after school," says principal Cesar Hernandez.

The project also includes school-wide technology upgrades and three brand-new modular classrooms.

Starting with the 2025 school year, construction will begin on a new Kindergarten wing for Franklin Elementary.

