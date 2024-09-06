Forward progress stopped on new wildfires near Coalinga as Boone Fire rages

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of wildfires ignited near the growing Boone Fire in Fresno County on Thursday.

Authorities say the new flames are not diverting resources from the large blaze burning west of Coalinga.

The Boone Fire has burned nearly 17,000 acres since it sparked Tuesday afternoon along Highway 198.

To the east of the city, the Dorado and Palmer fires have charred more than 500 acres combined.

Fire officials say forward progress has stopped on both blazes.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the night.

The case of the fires are under investigation.