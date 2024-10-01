'New-look' Bulldog basketball team preps for November season opener

First-year head coach Vance Walberg spoke to the media before practice to shed light on the new-look program.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball team was back in the North Gym for another day of practice Monday afternoon.

First-year head coach Vance Walberg spoke to the media before practice to shed light on the new-look program.

"The kids are excited," Walberg said. "I say kids, the young men are excited."

That excitement also welcomes 14 newcomers to the program.

"Basically, everybody is new," Walberg said.

One of those 14 new players includes Junior transfer Guard Amar Augillard, who was named the 2024 NJCAA Player of the Year at Triton College.

"I think we're going to surprise a lot of people with a new team," Augillard said. "I think we can be the best team in the Mountain West."

Meanwhile, Senior Guard Jalen Weaver is one of just two returners from last year's team.

"Fresh start, and things are different," Weaver said. "I feel like it's good."

It's also a fresh start, and a second chance for former UNLV commit Zaon Collins.

Just last summer, Collins pleaded guilty to felony reckless driving that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Las Vegas native Eric Echevarria

Last Wednesday, Collins sat down with Action News for an exclusive interview.

"Many people don't get a second chance," Collins said. "I'm very blessed and grateful for this opportunity."

Coach Walberg says there was trepidation to bring in Collins at first.

"I sat down with not only Zaon, but I sat down with his mom and dad and we talked about a lot of different things," Walberg said.

"I sat down with my Athletic Director, and I sat down with our President."

On the court, Walberg says he's ready to run.

"I love the up-tempo," Walberg said.

Walberg's dribble-drive offense is already exciting the red wave.

"We actually had one donor give us half a million (dollars) a week ago," Walber said.

For the players, filling what's been a rather empty Save Mart Center is top of mind.

"That's our biggest goal," Augillard said.

But Walberg says he know that attention has to be earned.

"If we win, people will come."

Fresno State kicks off the new season on Nov. 8th at home against Sacramento State.

