New playground revealed at southeast Fresno park 2+ years after fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The playground section of a southeast Fresno park has reopened more than two years after being destroyed in a fire.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Willow and Balch Park on Tuesday.

The original play structure was destroyed in March of 2022.

The following year, the city council dedicated $460,000 to replace and upgrade the park.

There are now two play structures -- one of which is completely shaded -- as well as soft ground and a swing set.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer attended the celebration and emphasized the importance of parks and playgrounds in local communities.

Willow and Balch Park also now has two barbecue pits, new tables, benches and a water fountain.

