New Raising Cane's opening in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Raising Cane's is getting ready to open their third location in just two years.

The newest location will open this Tuesday, July 9 on Cesar Chavez Boulevard near Willow.

The fun starts early with a "Lucky 20" drawing starting at 6:30 am to award 20 lucky customers with free food for a year.

There will also be a DJ and mascots from Fresno State and Grizzlies baseball at the celebration.

Doors will open at 9 am.