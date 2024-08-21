A new safe haven for food vendors coming to Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is partnering with Cultiva La Salud to transform a building where food vendors will soon have access to a kitchen and resources, helping them succeed.

Genoveva Islas foresees big dreams coming true and a sense of community for local food vendors in the central Fresno building.

"My vision of what I see is vendors preparing tasty food, and I can smell the aroma of the food cooking," Islas said.

She's the executive director of Cultiva La Salud, which has provided resources to food vendors for years.

The non-profit recently secured property on North Fresno Street and White Avenue to expand that mission.

"This is the perfect location in the city. It's a perfect location in terms of indoor space and outdoor space," Islas said. "We do hope to make this our permanent home as well, so in addition to the kitchen on the first floor, an office on the second floor that doesn't exist right now."

In late June, the city council approved a $700,000 budget for the project.

Councilmember Luis Chavez says providing a kitchen for local food vendors has been a long time coming.

"They wanted a kitchen. This is what they are going to get. A state-of-the-art facility for them to actually come and prepare their foods, go out and sell to the community, and contribute to the local economy," Chavez said.

Several Food Vendors, including Maria De Leon Flores, stopped by to check out the location.

"I feel happy and joyful that non-profits and local leaders support us," Flores says.

Miguel Lopez has been a food vendor for 15 years and says there's been an increase in support since the tragic death of a fellow vendor.

In March of 2021, Lorenzo Perez was shot while selling food in Southeast Fresno.

He was the second vendor to be killed and the sixth to be robbed over the course of a year.

Lopez was a good friend of Perez and says his death was not in vain.

"Unfortunately, a tragedy happened before we received so much support, and I wish Lorenzo was here to see it all," Lopez says

The City of Fresno began a program in 2022 to provide free solar-powered surveillance cameras to the city's food vendors, with the goal of increasing their safety.

Now, many are also looking forward to having their own secure indoor space for cooking and collaboration.

Islas says there is no exact timeline for when the remodeling of the building will be complete.

