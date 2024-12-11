The Nutcracker at the Saroyan

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Wednesday, December 11, 2024 12:55AM
A timeless tradition, The Nutcracker, is returning to the Saroyan Theater this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a classic tale that centers on a young girl who receives a Nutcracker doll as a gift on Christmas Eve, leading to a magical adventure brought to life through dance.

This weekend, local dancers will perform in this year's production of The Nutcracker at the William Saroyan Theatre.

Steven Montalvo, co-director of the Central California Ballet, joined us on Action News Live at Three to discuss the production presented in partnership with the Lively Arts Foundation.

The Nutcracker has two performances at the William Saroyan Theatre: Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm, with a special Sugar Plum Party after each performance.

You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster or LivelyArts.org.

