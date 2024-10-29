Parents, players protest recent coaching change at Garza High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the second year in a row, Justin Garza High School is in search of a new head baseball coach.

Action News has learned former Head Coach Chad Rothford is no longer with the team.

This recent decision led a group of parents and players to protest outside the Central Unified School District Office early Monday morning.

Many held signs, chanting 'two years, two coaches' and 'our boys matter' to voice their frustration.

Guardians Baseball Booster Club President Alison Trukki, whose son Luke plays on the team, says she's concerned about the program's future.

"Baseball is a small community and everyone talks," Trukki said. "No one is going to want come work for this district, and the sad thing is they're messing with all these boys for the second year in a row."

Garza High Junior infielder Brady Griffin says the team has barely been given an explanation for the recent coaching change.

"We want to play," Griffin said. "Without a coach we can't do anything. We can't practice. Every other team in the Valley is getting better while we're here."

Following the protest, Action News reached out to the district.

You can read the full statement from the district, below:

"Central Unified School District is dedicated to ensuring the success of the baseball program at Justin Garza High School. We appreciate the valuable input we received from parents and student-athletes. While we will not be commenting on individual employment matters regarding Central Unified staff, we are pleased to announce that we have posted the application for the position of Head Baseball Coach for Justin Garza High School. Our administration is actively reviewing candidates and will continue to communicate with parents and players throughout the hiring process. The District, along with the Justin Garza Administration, is focused on fully supporting our baseball team to ensure they have a successful season with minimal interruptions. We value the continued engagement of our community and will provide updates as we move forward."

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.