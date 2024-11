Partnership to help support elephant calves at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A partnership is taking action to support the new elephant calves at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Madera Unified and the zoo launched the ''Change for Change'' fundraiser.

Each classroom in the district will have a coin container that will let students raise funds.

The top three classrooms will earn special animal presentations and a visit from the ZooMobile.

The zoo says the community can also send any spare change to participating classrooms.