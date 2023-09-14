Paws on 30: Adopt Mocha Cookie Crumble from Fresno Animal Center

This week's Paws on 30 guest is Mocha Cookie Crumble, a female 2-year-old Husky mix from Fresno Animal Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Thursdays, we like to recognize the amazing rescues in Central California and help animals find their forever homes with a segment we call Paws on 30.

Mocha Cookie Crumble enjoys doing a few laps in the play yard with her friends and taking long strolls. She is wonderful with other dogs and loves attention from humans.

Mocha Cookie Crumble's holiday wish is to cuddle up next to the tree on Christmas morning in her forever home!

Mocha Cookie Crumble's adoption fee is waived and includes her spay, vaccinations, flea/tick medication, and a microchip.

To learn more on how to adopt, click here.