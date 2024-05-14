Eagles legend Jason Kelce officially joins ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown'

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce is officially joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown."

The news was announced on Tuesday during Disney's upfront presentation.

Kelce will join the show each week from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. leading into Monday Night Football throughout the regular season and playoffs. He will also make an appearance with Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime each week.

"Jason is a highly respected, Super Bowl Champion with a strong connection to fans," said Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content. "Walking off the field and immediately to ESPN, viewers will benefit from his perspective which has been shaped through his years as an established locker room leader and a future Hall of Fame center."

The six-time NFL All-Pro will also become a member of ESPN's Super Bowl studio coverage each year, including Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles (February, 2027) when the game airs on ESPN and ABC.

From left to right: Jalen Hurts, Quinta Brunson and Jason Kelce are seen at the Disney Advertising Upfront on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at North Javits in New York City. Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

"Turns out, it was a short retirement! I'm excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports," said Kelce in a statement on Tuesday.

The former Eagles center retired earlier this year after playing all 13 years in the NFL for Philadelphia.

