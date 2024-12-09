Police to provide new details on deadly northeast Fresno accidental shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department will be providing an update on a deadly shooting in northeast Fresno that claimed a woman's life.

It happened Friday night on Fresno Street and San Jose Avenue at the Butterfly Grove Apartment complex.

Police say the shooting was accidental.

A woman in her 20s was shot in one of the units but made her way outside to a friend's car, where first responders found her.

They rushed her to the hospital, where she died.

Detectives have not yet said what led up to the shooting or identified the woman.