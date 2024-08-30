Possible cases of bird flu at 3 dairy farms in Central Valley

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is investigating possible cases of Avian Influenza at three dairy farms in the Central Valley.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is investigating possible cases of Avian Influenza at three dairy farms in the Central Valley.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is investigating possible cases of Avian Influenza at three dairy farms in the Central Valley.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is investigating possible cases of Avian Influenza at three dairy farms in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Food and Agriculture is investigating possible cases of Avian Influenza at three dairy farms in the Central Valley.

The CDFA has been working with private veterinarians, farmers, ranchers, and local, state and federal partners to monitor for the disease in livestock and poultry throughout California.

Officials have taken steps to reduce the risk of entry of infected dairy cattle into the state.

If these cases are confirmed, CDFA will continue working with the California Department of Public Health and local ag and public health officials.

Officials say it's important to note that pasteurization is fully effective at inactivating the virus, and there is no milk or dairy product safety concern for consumers.

