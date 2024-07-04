Program offering financial help for repairing AC systems in vehicles

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the sizzling temperatures right now, your car's air conditioning system may need some work.

The Car Care Council recently introduced a new program for much of the Central Valley.

The program, which is currently in soft launch, aims to offer financial assistance for repairing faulty or leaking AC systems in cars and light-duty trucks.

The rebate initiative covers 80% of repair costs up to $1,875.

Diagnostic fees are also fully covered if you move forward with eligible repairs.

Experts say leaking AC systems not only make your drive uncomfortable, but also contributes to poor air quality and an increase in asthma rates.

The program is available to residents in Fresno, Merced, Madera, Visalia and Hanford.

The nonprofit group is expected to release more information about the program for the general public launch on July 18th.

For more information and to see if you pre-qualify, click here.