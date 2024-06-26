Public scrutiny of Balderrama scandal and investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The investigation into Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama's conduct is complete and although the city says it found abuse of authority claims to be "not sustained," it's resulted in his resignation.

Questions remain about the length of the investigation and transparency given the investigation was allegedly launched in February but it was not made public until June.

"I will tell you that I do believe Chief Balderrama used poor discretion in his decision to get into an inappropriate relationship," said Fresno City Manager Georgeanne White.

The city confirms that relationship was with the wife of a Fresno Police officer, which added fuel to the fire and increased public scrutiny.

"Having served as the police chief for 18 years in the city of Fresno, I know how difficult it is to maintain the trust of the police officers and of the community. In this particular case, it would have been even more difficult for Chief Balderrama to maintain that trust," said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Our radio partner KMJ says it's received calls from people upset to see two families impacted by this and also outraged by the affair.

"A lot of our callers did want him fired because when you lose the trust of the rank and file, there's no really coming back from that" said Blake Taylor, KMJ Program Director.

Other allegations swirled, including one published in the San Joaquin Valley Sun on June 10th stating Balderrama prevented the officer from getting a better work schedule.

The city manager took aim at the press.

"One of the allegations that was referenced in The Sun article was that Chief Balderrama leveraged his position to undermine the officer's career moves that would have brought an end to the affair. While I cannot get into specifics of the investigation, I can say that this allegation was not sustained," said White.

The officer's attorney shared a statement, writing, in part:

"Recent media reports have misrepresented recent confidential efforts to resolve this issue without litigation after months of no action by the City. These efforts included a request to honor a 2022 agreement in which Balderrama promised my client a specific position within the department. Balderrama later reneged on this agreement in a bid to further his extramarital affair, a clear violation of professional and ethical standards."

"Listen, cheating with the wife of one of your officers? Man, I mean if you don't expect that to be in the news and you think that's wild and out-of-control coverage, I'm sorry you're incorrect," said Taylor of KMJ.

He adds it's disappointing to see this chief fall from grace.

"Very popular in the city. Hugely popular in the department. The rank and file loved the guy, but this is unacceptable behavior and change has to be made," said Taylor.