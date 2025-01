Ramon Rodriguez, star of 'Will Trent,' gives Action News a sneak preview of a dramatic season 3

'Will Trent' star Ramon Rodriguez gave Action News a sneak preview of the show's third season.

'Will Trent' star Ramon Rodriguez gave Action News a sneak preview of the show's third season.

'Will Trent' star Ramon Rodriguez gave Action News a sneak preview of the show's third season.

'Will Trent' star Ramon Rodriguez gave Action News a sneak preview of the show's third season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dramatic ending to Season 2 leaves Will Trent searching for a new start, only for his past to catch up with him in Season 3.

Ramon Rodriguez sat down with Action News reporter Ana Torrea to discuss the show and the connection to his character.

Season 3 of "Will Trent" premieres at 8 pm on Tuesday on ABC30.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.