Registration for UC Merced STEM Academy now open

ByJames Sepeda KFSN logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Registration for UC Merced's annual Bobcat Summer STEM Academy is now open.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Registration for UC Merced's annual Bobcat Summer STEM Academy is now open for students in the 1st through 12th grades.

Over 30 different programs will be offered at this year's iteration of the annual academy and will be taught by some of the university staff, faculty graduate and undergraduate students.

The Bobcat STEM Academy runs from June 17 until August 2.

Spots are limited to 24 students per workshop, and scholarships are available.

For more information on the Summer Bobcat STEM Academy, click here

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
