Residential Wood Smoke Reduction program returns in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we head into the colder months, you may want to light up that fireplace, but you could be fined come Friday, November 2nd.

That's as the San Joaquin Valley Air District is rolling out its Residential Wood Smoke reduction program through February.

"It means I need you to pay attention to the particulate matter pollution that you may or may not be contributing to the atmosphere this winter," Valley Air District spokesperson, Heather Heinks explained.

That particulate matter can come from your fireplace and cause health issues for others.

"You've got an elderly neighbor who has complained for several days that they can't even go outside or open their window because there's somebody two doors down that burns every single day and that little bit of PM makes them cough and wheeze," Heinks said.

Depending on the air quality and pollution, any day can be declared as no burn for all, no burning unless registered or burning discouraged.

"If you see the orange triangle that says no burning unless registered, that means they have invested in a pellet stove or found a way to get a cleaner burning device that they have registered with the district," Heinks explained.

However, there are exceptions.

"If they can't heat their home any other way, they are allowed," Heinks stated.

The Valley Air District encourages people to find other ways to stay warm.

"Keep an eye on your thermostat, close windows and doors, bundle up and avoid burning wood, avoid creating pollution to heat your home," Heinks said.

District employees will be patrolling neighborhoods to issue fines starting at $100. You can also report a violation on their website.

They say, on average, they issue 500 citations per season.

You can also take advantage of the "Fireplace and Woodstove Change-Out program."

You can receive as much as $5,000 to upgrade or repair old and high-polluting devices.

