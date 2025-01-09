Residents left reeling in wake of devastating Pacific Palisades fire

At least five wildfires in the Los Angeles area have killed five people and turned lush neighborhoods into ash.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wind-driven fire has burned through thousands of acres and destroyed hundreds of homes in Pacific Palisades.

The Palisades Fire grew to 15,832 acres within 24 hours after it sparked Tuesday.

Residents are devastated after watching their community go up in flames, including the local high school.

"Unfortunately I lost my place of work yesterday. I saw it on the news completely inflames so out of a job right now, but all I can do is pray pray for my house pray for the Palisades and community. That's all I can do," said Kian Elyashar.

Throughout Wednesday, fire personnel were driving up and down Sunset Boulevard, putting out flames where needed.

Firefighters were battling active flames to the west of Sunset Boulevard.

Closer to Pacific Coast Highway, there is destruction and devastation along the coastal line.

"I'm so worried. I didn't even sleep last night. I hadn't cried the way I did last night in about four or five years," said Elyashar.

"I couldn't believe it. I saw a video of the Palisades Village completely torn apart. This is one of the best communities in Los Angeles. it's the most beautiful I can tell you that and it just got ripped to shreds. It's wiped off the map."

