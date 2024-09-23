Retired Fresno County judge indicted on sexual assault charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grand jury indictment was unsealed Monday morning against a retired Fresno County Superior Court judge.

The grand jury has handed up charges against Adolfo Corona, saying it was more likely than not that he committed sexual assault in March.

Corona has been indicted on one count of sexual penetration by force and one count of sexual battery.

The charges were unsealed for the first time this morning as Judge Corona appeared before a judge himself in court for his own criminal case.

Prosecutors say the alleged assault happened on March 14th. It's unclear where the incident took place.

At the time, Judge Corona presided over juvenile court cases. He retired later that month.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and has until 5 p.m. on Monday to post $70,000 in bail or turn himself in to the Fresno County Jail.

