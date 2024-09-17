Ribbon-cutting held for new poke business in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Aha Ahi Poke in downtown Fresno on Monday.

The business is located at the State Center Warehouse on R Street near Highway 41.

It specializes in custom Poke Bowls by using raw seafood, other fresh ingredients and rice.

The owners have a Mexican restaurant in the same building.

They are expanding with Aha Ahi in hopes of building a local food court to feed hungry folks downtown.

"I personally haven't seen anything like this in Fresno yet, most of the food courts are commercial, like at Fashion Fair Mall so we kind of want to build up on that concept and let people know that we are here, we're at a mom and pop shop, and we're here to serve the community, said manager Amy Vazquez.

The owners say the goal is to open even more spaces, offering different cuisine the State Center Warehouse and possibly a bar.

