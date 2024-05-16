WATCH LIVE

Thursday, May 16, 2024
Rubio's Coastal Grill's River Park location suddenly closes
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials at Fresno's River Park Shopping Center have confirmed to Action News that Rubio's Coastal Grill closed suddenly Wednesday morning.

Signage of the closure has since been posted outside the restaurant.

The lease was not up, and news of the shutdown came as a surprise at the shopping center.

Rubio's had been in its current location for 15 years and had once occupied a portion of what is now Yard House.

According to Rubio's website, the only Central Valley locations listed are now Clovis and Visalia.

Rubio's has yet to comment on the closure.

