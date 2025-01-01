Selma Unified winter camp adds 'Making a Banda' to give students more learning opportunities

This week, winter camp got underway for Selma Unified middle school and high school students.

This week, winter camp got underway for Selma Unified middle school and high school students.

This week, winter camp got underway for Selma Unified middle school and high school students.

This week, winter camp got underway for Selma Unified middle school and high school students.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, winter camp got underway for Selma Unified middle school and high school students.

"I know if I wasn't doing this, I'm doing nothing," Sophomore Andrew Rivera said.

The winter camp is hosted at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

A place some of the students have never been to before.

"I feel like it's pretty cool knowing that we're here because normally, you'd have to pay a lot more money to get into here, but we're in here for free," Rivera said.

One of the programs available during winter camp is called "Making a Banda."

And although the name is of Mexican origin, it doesn't limit students to just that genre of music.

"The goal of the entire camp is to get students exposed and introduced to different music and performing arts," Owner of CSA Events & Entertainment Chris Wilson said.

Wilson organizes the program.

Students start with an overview of everything that goes into 'Making a Banda.'

That includes music in general as well as instruments like guitar, drums and keys and vocals.

There's also dance, DJing and emceeing.

District Expanded Learning Program Coordinator Teresa Depedro says they have about 100 students enrolled in winter camp.

"This is a really great opportunity for our students because it offers so many, a variety of things, that we aren't able to offer during a regular day," Depedro said.

Winter Camp is offered annually.

Sophomore Jeshua Segoviano took part last year.

"Last year was so much fun with me and my friends so I'm doing it again," Segoviano said.

But this is the first year students have had the opportunity to participate in 'Making a Banda.'

Depedro says she hopes the 8-day program opens new doors for the students.

"If we can get kids interested in something else or getting them to you know take charge of their life and what they want to maybe explore during the future it's a win for us," Depedro said.

Students will get a chance to show off all the skills they learned in a special performance next Friday.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.