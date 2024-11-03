Senate candidates Adam Schiff, Steve Garvey make final plea to Valley voters ahead of elections

With Election Day near, U.S. Senate candidates Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey are making last-minute pleas to Central Valley voters.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- U.S. Senate Candidate Adam Schiff was in Madera on Saturday morning at a Dia De Los Muertos event.

He was there in support of the cultural holiday and used the opportunity to reach out to voters in the Central Valley.

"I look forward to working out things to bring down the cost of living, in particular, in California, we need to bring down the cost of housing," Schiff said.

Recent polls show Schiff has a double-digit lead against Republican candidate, Steve Garvey.

Action News caught up with Garvey from his office via zoom Saturday afternoon.

The former baseball player says he's confident he'll secure the Senate seat on Tuesday.

"They want new leadership, they don't want career politicians anymore, they want somebody like myself who's willing to get up every day and go to bat for them and fight for the cost of living and the quality of their life," Garvey said.

Both candidates want voters in the Central Valley to know how important they are to their campaigns. And how they plan to protect the rich agricultural industry in Central California.

"Arguably, this is the greatest agricultural area in the world. Generational families have dedicated their lives towards providing the food and affecting the economy," Garvey said.

"This is a really important part of our state, this is a breadbasket of the state, of the country, of the world. I'm enormously proud of the agriculture industry, I want to keep it strong," Schiff said.

