Small Business Spotlight: Insanitea serving up bubble tea in Clovis

A Veteran-owned bubble tea shop in Clovis is curating the ultimate tasting experience for its customers.

A Veteran-owned bubble tea shop in Clovis is curating the ultimate tasting experience for its customers.

A Veteran-owned bubble tea shop in Clovis is curating the ultimate tasting experience for its customers.

A Veteran-owned bubble tea shop in Clovis is curating the ultimate tasting experience for its customers.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Veteran-owned bubble tea shop in Clovis is curating the ultimate tasting experience for its customers.

This week's Small business Spotlight is shining on Insanitea and the unique food offering you can pair with your drinks.

Insanitea is open from 10 am - 9 pm weekdays and 10 am - 10 pm on weekends.

The owner, David Chan, is already working on ways to expand the menu when it comes to drinks and the food.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.