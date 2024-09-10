Special ceremony in Clovis to mark 23 years since 9/11 attacks

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday marks 23 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, and a special ceremony in Clovis is honoring those who lost their lives that day.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with two California 9/11 Memorial organizers in Clovis - Captain Jim Stemler and Terra Brusseau - to hear about Wednesday's free community gathering.

The California 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony runs from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 3485 Never Forget Lane in Clovis.

The public is invited and admission is free.