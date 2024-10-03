Spreading awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local advocates are shining a light on domestic violence resources and the sobering statistics that make them so necessary.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In Fresno alone, the police department has had over 2,000 domestic violence cases from January to June of this year.

The Marjaree Mason Center's dashboard shows more than 3,500 incidents reported in Fresno County for the same period.

"Our 24/7 hotline calls have doubled over the last year," said Ashlee, the Director of Philanthropy and Communication with the domestic violence shelter. "We're currently averaging 800 to 900 calls per month, which is extremely alarming."

In the last year alone, the Marjaree Mason Center provided services to more than 8,000 people and over 70,000 nights of safe shelter.

"The fact that domestic violence is so prevalent in our community just means that we all need to do our part to raise awareness," said Wolf.

Numbers from the California Department of Justice show that in 2023, Fresno County saw over 13,000 domestic violence-related calls, Merced County reported a little over 1,500, Madera County had 736, and Tulare County saw over 2,500.

"This is a crisis in our community," said Wolf. "It's often a topic that is unspoken about. It's an uncomfortable topic for a lot of people."

Wolf tells Action News that the abuse isn't just physical harm. It can come in different forms, like psychological and emotional abuse. She adds that both young and older adults should be aware of the red flags in a relationship.

"Love should never make you feel afraid," said Wolf. "Love should never hurt. You should never want to hide something from your partner."

The Marjaree Mason Center offers different services and programs, from group therapy sessions to crisis support, providing help for those who've been in a traumatic relationship.

"Mental health is a huge part of what we do here at the Marjaree Mason Center," said Wolf.

"We want to make sure that we're giving the tools for people to recover."

Wolf says it's important to have these difficult conversations to break the culture of silence.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

