SQF Lightning fire explodes in size inside Sequoia National Forest

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a trio of wildfires in the Sequoia National Forest following a series of thunderstorms and lightning strikes this weekend.

The SQF Lightning Incident has nearly quadrupled in size since authorities' last update, with more than 2,000 acres now burned.

The incident includes the Acorn, Packsaddle, and Trout Fires.

Officials with the Sequoia National Forest say the the most active is the Trout Fire.

Retardant drops from aircraft have slowed the progress of the fires -- but the difficult terrain has made it tough for firefighters in the area.

There are currently no evacuations for this incident.