Steps to protect your skin during the cold winter months

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The winter weather can be cool, crisp, and refreshing.

But for people with dry skin, it can be a problem.

"There are multiple dermatological conditions that get really reactive," said Dr. Christopher Rex with Peak Dermatology in Visalia.

Whether it's cold air outdoors or hot air inside, health experts say the shift in the weather can affect the skin. Dr. Rex explains that people with eczema or psoriasis are the most sensitive.

"In the winter months, there's not a lot of water in the atmosphere. So there's a lot of evaporation," said Dr. Rex. "So you lose a lot of fluid and that's why your skin gets dry and itchy."

Eczema causes your skin to become dry, itchy and bumpy. While psoriasis is a skin disease.

Which causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches. It can also cause a sensation of itchiness or burning. It is most commonly found on the knees, elbows, and scalp.

"Once you identify you have a problem, getting an appointment with someone who can educate you is key," said Dr. Rex. "Once it's really bad, you have the redness, the itchiness, the flare up, come and see a dermatologist."

Finding the right treatment for yourself is also important.

"One of the most important things is 'What can I do to prevent it," said Dr. Rex. "There are a lot of medications to treat the flare up. When we give you that, I always emphasize at Peak Dermatology, what you can do yourself on a daily basis to prevent it. Moisturizing is a huge key."

Dr. Rex also adds that having a good skin care routine, drinking more water, and watching what you eat are also steps you can take to keep your skin healthy.

