Syctron Freeplay Arena officially opens in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thrill-seekers are making their way through mazes and jumping over obstacles at the Valley's newest family entertainment center.

Syctron opened its doors for the first time Wednesday morning near Marks and Herndon avenues in northwest Fresno.

The 28,000-square-foot building holds mazes, obstacle courses and an arcade.

There is also a food area with plenty of seating.

Tickets for a 90-minute session start at $28, and an all day pass costs $36.

Before you go, you will be required to fill out a waiver, which can be found on their website.

