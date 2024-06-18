Tickets available for 35th Central California Women's Conference

You can secure your spot for the event that promises a day of inspiration, empowerment and growth in Downtown Fresno.

You can secure your spot for the event that promises a day of inspiration, empowerment and growth in Downtown Fresno.

You can secure your spot for the event that promises a day of inspiration, empowerment and growth in Downtown Fresno.

You can secure your spot for the event that promises a day of inspiration, empowerment and growth in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can secure your spot for the event that promises a day of inspiration, empowerment and growth in Downtown Fresno.

Registration for the 35th Central California Women's Conference begins Tuesday.

This year, Sheryl Lee Ralph has been named the keynote speaker.

You may know the award-winning actress, singer, and advocate for starring in the hit comedy Abbott Elementary, which you can see on ABC30.

The conference is Tuesday, September 17 at the Fresno Convention Center.

The theme is "Sparkle at Every Stage."

Attendees are being invited to embrace where they are today with pride and confidence.

Tickets start at $135 each, and the price increases on August 1st.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the Central California Women's Conference.

For more information, visit their website.