Tips to keep your energy bills lower

We're inching our way to some nicer weather but for many of us, those energy bills have been a real concern.

We're inching our way to some nicer weather but for many of us, those energy bills have been a real concern.

We're inching our way to some nicer weather but for many of us, those energy bills have been a real concern.

We're inching our way to some nicer weather but for many of us, those energy bills have been a real concern.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're inching our way to some nicer weather but for many of us, those energy bills have been a real concern.

We spent some time with Home Insights Expert, Courtney Klosterman, to talk about some easy ways to save.