Trial begins for Fresno man accused of killing niece and nephew in house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man accused of setting fire to his family's home and killing two young children is now on trial for the murders, and attempted murder of their mother.

The prosecution is working to prove Filimon Hurtado intended to kill his 5-month-old nephew, Calyx, and 20-month-old niece, Cataleya.

The defense, however, is arguing he has bipolar disorder and was off his meds.

"I said, you did this -- I go, there are kids in there, and he goes -- 'Oh, I already took care of it, it is already taken care of,' and by that time, there are more flames coming out, and I just let him have it, I just started unloading on him," said witness, Michael Quintana.

Michael Quintana lived across the street from the home. He testified waking up to hearing someone outside his window asking for help -- on fire.

"My wife was following me. I saw her burning, so I grabbed a blanket and put her out," said Quintana. "And then I seen this guy standing in the driveway of his driveway on his side of the street and I ask him -- you did this? -- and he goes -- let the [ expletive ] burn she's evil."

Quintana says after he also heard Hurtado nonchalantly confess to killing the children, he beat him up.

"He never said nothing -- just gave me this grin of evilness," said Quintana.

Other nearby neighbors say the defendant's skin was also burned during this time, and he didn't appear to show much emotion.

"Empty; I mean, you could look right through him, and I couldn't even tell if it was a human or not," said witness Kevin Jewett.

Hurtado's bipolar disorder is now at the center of the case for the prosecution and the defense.

"The question that you are going to be asked to decide is did the defendant from the intent to kill Claudia -- the intent to kill Calyx and Cataleya -- given his mental health illness and diagnosis," said prosecutor Deborah Miller.

"This case isn't about whether Robert did these things; this case is about what Robert was thinking when he did these things?" said defense attorney Maribel Romo.

The defense is asking Hurtado to be found guilty of second degree murder due to his mental state at the time, for that he could face 30 years to life in prison.

For first degree murder, he could face life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

