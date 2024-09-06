Judge in Trump's hush money case delays sentencing until Nov. 26

The judge in former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money case has delayed his sentencing until Nov. 26.

Judge Juan Merchan delayed sentencing until after the election "to avoid the appearance --however unwarranted -- that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate."

Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

He has said he will appeal the decision.

