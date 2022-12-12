2 killed in crash involving freight truck in Fresno County identified

A man and a woman in their early 20s are dead following a collision with a freight truck in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two people killed in a crash involving a freight truck in Fresno County have been identified.

On Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the two as 24-year-old Ray Rodarte and 24-year-old Ayala Gonzales.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at East North and De Wolf Avenues just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say a freight truck was traveling east on North Ave. and a Nissan Altima was stopped at DeWolf Avenue.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Altima pulled out in front of the freight truck, which did not have a stop sign.

Both Rodarte and Gonzales were declared dead at the scene.

The freight truck driver was not injured and stayed on scene to cooperate with investigators.

