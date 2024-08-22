Uber driver accused of showing passenger lewd photos in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman says her trip in an Uber on the streets of Clovis turned creepy when the driver started asking weird questions and showing her sexually explicit photos.

She says she ordered an Uber to simply get her nails done on Sunday afternoon.

First, the driver allegedly started asking her questions about if she was single and if she had any kids.

"Next thing he's talking about sexual things he wants to do to her, so she starts feeling uncomfortable," said the victim's friend, Maribel Aguilar.

Clovis police say the woman also reported that the driver showed her photos of male genitalia.

The passenger said she escaped the vehicle during a red light at Shaw and Peach and believed the driver may have been reaching to try to lock the door as she made her move.

Aguilar is friends with the woman and says she got a hysteric call moments later.

"My heart sunk to my stomach, she was calling me -- this was a really close friend of mine -- she was calling me not only to tell me about what happened, but also to warn me because my daughter takes Uber every day to work as well," said Aguilar.

Just a few months ago, also in Clovis, a man turned himself in after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he picked up while posing as a rideshare driver.

Now, police are reminding people to check their rideshare, get the make, model, and license plate number and the photo of the driver.

"Letting friends or family know where you're going and when you are expected to be there," said Clovis Police Department Corporal, Sean O'Brien.

In this latest case, the Uber driver was in a white Honda Accord hybrid.

"The officers on scene were able to identify the driver as a 28-year-old resident of the city of Fresno -- goes by the name of Akosh, with no name given for a surname," said O'Brien.

Detectives say they have spoken to the driver and he is no longer wanted for questioning.

We reached out to Uber about the incident. They sent us this statement:

"The rider's report is deeply concerning. We have removed this driver's access to the app while we continue to investigate. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

The case has now been handed over to the district attorney's office.

Police say the driver could face misdemeanor charges.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.