UC Merced graduate surprised with mariachi after commencement ceremony

Sunday, May 12, 2024
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of UC Merced students are walking across the stage this weekend and one graduate got a special surprise after the commencement.

The grandmother of Mayra Angeles from Atwater surprised her with a mariachi.

Angeles says she felt filled with love after the heartwarming gesture.

UC Merced says more than 1300 will be turning their tassles this weekend.

The School of Natural Sciences and Engineering will receive their degrees Sunday morning.

Tickets are required to enter any of the events.

UC Merced is also live-streaming all ceremonies.

