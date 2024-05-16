New sorority making history at UC Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- History is being made at UC Merced.

In November, the university officially chartered a chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, marking its first historically African-American international sorority.

A space students say was necessary.

" Across the UC system in general the percentage of black students is very low. So creating and forming spaces for black students to thrive academically, socially and professionally is very important," said Phi Alpha Chapter president Victoria Lennon.

Lennon and Vice President Tatiana Howell say being part of an international sorority and new chapter at UC Merced is an honor and privilege.

The sorority has more than 1,000 chapters worldwide and 300,000 members.

"Having this space on campus reaffirms that we belong," Howell explained.

"Being able to enter an organization where it's an instant family, it's unlike anything I have ever experienced," added Lennon.

Five women are part of the Phi Alpha Chapter and say joining is a lifetime commitment they're looking forward to.

"Our job is to service the black community on our campus and ensure we are demonstrating excellence and promoting sisterhood, scholarships, social action and conducting service," Howell said.

Howell says in the past seven months, their chapter has stayed busy volunteering their time and partnering with other organizations to hosts programs that fall in line with their mission of public service with a primary focus on the black community.

Lennon is excited to see what the chapter will bring for students moving forward.

"I can just see a great future not just for our organization but other NPHC organizations," said Lennon.

The chapter is also the university's first Divine Nine Sorority.

The sorority is the only one of the Divine Nine to have a chapter at every UC campus across the state.

The Divine Nine is a group of nine historically black Greek-letter organizations called the National Pan-Hellenic Council or NPHC.

