Usage of e-cigarettes among teenagers decrease to record lows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fewer teens are hitting their vapes this year, according to data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey.

In 2024, about 1.63 million middle and high school students reported that they currently use e-cigarettes. This compared to 2023, where it saw 2.13 million students vaping.

Jessica Ventura with the Tobacco Prevention Program at the Fresno Department of Public Health tells Action News they've also seen a slight decline locally in e-cigarette use among young people.

"The California Youth Tobacco Survey shows that in 2023 5.1% of students in Fresno County reported vaping in the last 30 days," said Ventura. "This percentage was previously 6% in 2019."

The FDA and CDC reports the reduced usage came mostly from high school students. While there wasn't a significant statistical change in the middle school population, the shrinking overall number is a positive sign.

"The drop in e-cigarette use among youth can lead to fewer cases of nicotine addiction and lower rates of health issues associated with tobacco use," said Ventura.

The FDA said of the 26% of teenagers that reported using e-cigarettes daily, most are turning to flavored products, such as like fruit, candy, and mint.

"I think the marketing that is put out by the tobacco industry is something that is very intentionally done to attract young people," said Ventura.

Ventura explained that not only are e-cigarettes harmfully addictive, but it can also hurt brain development for teenagers.

"Nicotine exposure during adolescence can harm parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control," said Ventura.

Federal health leaders said regulation and enforcement are critical in keeping these products out of the hands of teenagers. Ventura adds that raising awareness and educating the community about the dangers of e-cigarettes is also key and that parents should look out for signs of nicotine addiction.

