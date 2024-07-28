Valley Animal Center asking for donations after multiple air conditioning units fail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local animal shelter is in urgent need of replacing three of its failed air conditioning units.

The Valley Animal Center says the units broke and are crucial for cooling the low-cost clinic, which provides vital care to the center's animals and local pets.

The shelter is raising $10,000 - $20,000 per unit to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for the animals.

Portable A/C units are being used to try to keep the space cool.

The clinic and its medications have been moved to another smaller building that houses the surgery center but the modification is causing operations to be cramped.

If you would like to donate, click here.